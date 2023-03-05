Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,496,000 after buying an additional 54,609 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

