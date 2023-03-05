Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

