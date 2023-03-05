Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $10,579,966. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

