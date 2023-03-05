Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Ocugen Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.