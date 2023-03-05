Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ocugen Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

