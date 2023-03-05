Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ocugen Stock Performance

OCGN stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.89. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

