Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $12,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

