Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

