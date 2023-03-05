Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

