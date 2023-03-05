Oppenheimer Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $150.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,328,880.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after buying an additional 319,310 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,725,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

