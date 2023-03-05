Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.74%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $452,800. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $93,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $796,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

