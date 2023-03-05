Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stake Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Penumbra by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Penumbra by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 251.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penumbra by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Penumbra by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 107,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,957. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra Trading Up 0.2 %

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,356.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.14. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $274.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Articles

