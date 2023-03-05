Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PR. Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

