Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

