Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 823,476 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,476 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $602,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

