Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $147.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

