Piper Sandler Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

