Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.