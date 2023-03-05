Proem Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,500 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Apple makes up 1.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Apple Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

