Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 183,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,341,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $602,970,000 after acquiring an additional 823,476 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

