PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 30,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PubMatic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its position in PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PubMatic Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

