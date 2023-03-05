PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 30,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PUBM opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PubMatic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its position in PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
