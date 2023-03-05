Puzo Michael J Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 241,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,165,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $161,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

