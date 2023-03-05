Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,083.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

