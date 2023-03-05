Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RETA opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.