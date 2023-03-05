Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RETA opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.