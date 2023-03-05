Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.24.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

