Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,938.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

