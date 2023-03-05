Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $545,727.16 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

