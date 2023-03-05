Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 250.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 73.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

