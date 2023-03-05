Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

