Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

