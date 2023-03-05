Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,539,000 after purchasing an additional 396,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.