SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.12.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

