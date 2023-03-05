Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

SHBI stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,903 shares of company stock worth $122,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 95,332 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

