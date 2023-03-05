Sid Sankaran Sells 110,396 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Oscar Health Price Performance
OSCR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.01. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $27,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.