Sid Sankaran Sells 110,396 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSCR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.01. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $27,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

