Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $152 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 272.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 477,567 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

