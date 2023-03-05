Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg Sells 9,453 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKX opened at $45.87 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

