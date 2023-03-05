Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CFO Sells $598,595.80 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

