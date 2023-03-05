Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) COO David Weinberg Sells 12,604 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

