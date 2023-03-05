Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $536,229.84 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Paccione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Phillip Paccione sold 561 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $24,083.73.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,905,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $27,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

