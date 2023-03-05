SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

SM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

