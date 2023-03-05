Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.