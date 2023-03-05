Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

SWBI stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.24. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.04 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

