SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 338,942 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

