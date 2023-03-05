State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,076,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 109,042 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,359,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

