Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Check by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sterling Check by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sterling Check by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sterling Check by 37.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STER stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sterling Check

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STER. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.