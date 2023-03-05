Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s current price.
SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Up 3.3 %
SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.