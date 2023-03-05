Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s current price.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

