Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 149,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

