SVB Securities Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $435.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Securities from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

ARGX stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

