SVB Securities Increases Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.
ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.
NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $856.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
