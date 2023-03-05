Tairen Capital Ltd Has $118.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,515.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,064 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 13.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $118,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 68,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

