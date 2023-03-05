Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

